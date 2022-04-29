UK Gov't Wins Fight Over WhatsApp Use For Official Business

By Joanne Faulkner (April 29, 2022, 1:11 PM BST) -- Campaigners have failed to convince the High Court that use of WhatsApp by government ministers to conduct official business is unlawful, as judges found on Friday that legislation does not impose an obligation to create or retain records or prevent automatic deletion. The High Court was not persuaded that the use of instant messaging apps by Boris Johnson and his ministers for official business is unlawful. (Rob Pinney/Getty Images) A panel of two judges was not convinced that use of the instant messaging apps by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior lawmakers that allow messages to be automatically deleted, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS