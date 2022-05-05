What EU Corporate Sustainability Plan Means For Contracts

By François Holmey (May 5, 2022, 10:14 AM BST) -- The EU proposal for a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence, which the European Commission released on Feb. 23 and which would require large companies operating in the EU to conduct human rights and environmental due diligence throughout their value chains, represents a significant development for business and human rights. While there has, unsurprisingly, been a deluge of immediate and insightful commentary on the proposal as a whole, there has to date been comparatively little discussion on its specific provisions regarding contractual assurances on business and human rights within value chains. These provisions are part of a much larger, global trend...

