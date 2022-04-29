2 Firms Guide $364M Gov't Cloud Software Co. Deal

By McCord Pagan (April 29, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Guided by Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, government cloud software contractor GTY Technology Holdings Inc. said Friday it's agreed to be purchased by Ropes & Gray LLP-led investment firm GI Partners in a deal worth about $364 million. Boston-based GTY's $6.30 per share deal with GI Partners represents a 123% premium to the company's stock price April 28, and a 57% premium to its three-month average share price, according to a joint statement. "This transaction will provide immediate and substantial value to GTY shareholders. The company will have greater flexibility to focus on executing our strategy, and we are excited to...

