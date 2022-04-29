Ga. Atty Says Client Fund Won't Pay Up After Settlement

By Rosie Manins (April 29, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia attorney representing a private equity fund in a $1.6 million securities fraud suit says it is trying to dishonor their contingency fee agreement and cut him out of a recent settlement, which he wants paid into a federal court registry for safekeeping. Jason B. Godwin of Godwin Law Group asked a Northern District of Georgia judge Thursday to compel payment of the undisclosed settlement into the court's registry and disperse the funds according to the contracts he has with Berkeley Ventures II LLC. Godwin, who has represented Berkeley in its case against mobile consumer services company Sionic Mobile Corp....

