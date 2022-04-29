Shell, Exxon Drop Claims Over Texas Gas Station Acquisition

By Michelle Casady (April 29, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Oil Corp. and a unit of Shell PLC have voluntarily dropped their claims against one another in a dispute over the nine-figure acquisition of 248 Landmark Industries gas stations in Texas. Both of the energy companies filed a notice of nonsuit, or notice they were voluntarily dropping the claims, with a Harris County District Court judge on Wednesday. It was not clear from those filings what prompted the decision to nonsuit, but Harris County District Judge Rabeea Collier filed a notice of intent to dismiss in the case on April 20 that provides a little more detail. "Court records indicate...

