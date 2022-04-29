Quinn Emanuel Backs Ukraine But Sticks By Russia Over Stoli

By Andrew Strickler (April 29, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Since the Russian Federation started a bloody war in Eastern Europe, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has been among BigLaw's most vocal backers of Ukraine. The firm has trumpeted its relationships with Ukrainian officials forged amid Russia's annexation of Crimea years ago, and pledged to put its legal muscles behind the besieged country. However, Quinn Emanuel lawyers in New York continue to back a Kremlin-created entity in a drawn-out effort to wrestle back control of a storied vodka brand from a foe of Russia President Vladimir Putin. The tension reflects a firm stuck between a clear desire to support a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS