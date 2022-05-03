Charities Can Put Ethics 1st In Investment Plans

By Ronan Barnard (May 3, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- Charitable trusts can attempt to use their investment portfolios to fight climate change, even if this prevents them from putting money into a large part of the market, a judge has ruled in a high-profile case. The Ashden Trust and the Mark Leonard Trust secured the High Court's approval on Friday for their new investment policies, which allow them to exclude investments not aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The court added that this is the case even if it means the trust's financial returns are less than they could be. The Charity...

