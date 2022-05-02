Calif. Panel Sides With Robotics Biz In Investor's Forum Fight

By Sarah Jarvis (May 2, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has ruled an investor's lawsuit against the manufacturer of a robotics system used in hair transplant procedures must be fought in federal court, finding a forum selection provision in the company's certificate of incorporation is enforceable despite the plaintiff's preference to stay in state court. The panel behind Thursday's decision in favor of Restoration Robotics Inc. rejected plaintiff Sunny C. Wong's argument that a Golden State trial court was wrong to decline jurisdiction over his securities claims against the company in September 2020. The appellate panel affirmed that Restoration's federal forum provision doesn't violate the Securities Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS