Fund Vet Hit With $19.5M Suit Over AppHarvest Stock Sales

By Ryan Harroff (April 29, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A well-known activist investor got hit with an investor suit accusing him of generating an unlawful $19.5 million "short swing" profit for himself and his fund firm when he sold millions of shares of indoor agriculture company AppHarvest shortly after receiving them while serving as a director of the company. On Thursday, AppHarvest shareholder Francisco Leon accused Jeffrey Ubben and his firm Inclusive Capital Partners LP of selling off three million shares of AppHarvest within six months of their initial purchase, in violation of Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act. According to Leon's complaint, Ubben and his fund firm bought nearly...

