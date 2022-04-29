Enforcement Doesn't Bar All CWA Citizen Suits, 1st Circ. Says

By Brian Dowling (April 29, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The full First Circuit said Thursday that government enforcement under the federal Clean Water Act doesn't bar citizens from filing their own suits against polluters, so long as the civil actions aren't seeking monetary relief. The en banc decision sided with the Biden administration and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' interpretation of the scope of a Clean Water Act limitation on citizen suits. The court's opinion, penned by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Barron, said the law's limitation on citizens filing lawsuits after a polluter has already faced an enforcement action by the state or federal government for the activity doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS