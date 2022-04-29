ITC Launches Probe Into Lenovo, Motorola Mobile Imports

By Jasmin Jackson (April 29, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has started an investigation into Motorola-branded smartphone imports that are accused of infringing Maxell patents for touchpad and digital display technology. The ITC said in a notice on Thursday that it would review certain mobile devices manufactured by China-based Lenovo Group Ltd., its U.S. branch and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility LLC. Administrative Law Judge Monica V. Bhattacharyya — who joined the commission's bench in September 2021 — was assigned to the investigation. Maxell Ltd. filed a complaint with the commission last month, alleging that imports of Motorola-branded smartphones infringe six of its patents covering technology for...

