Sens. Call On Vidal To Address 'Clear Abuses' Of IPR System

By Britain Eakin (April 29, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Two bipartisan senators want the new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director to address concerns about the propriety of agency decisions to review two VLSI Technology LLC patents that drew a blockbuster $2.18 billion jury verdict against Intel Corp. In a letter dated Wednesday, Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, asked USPTO Director Kathi Vidal to share the USPTO's views on inter partes reviews the agency granted that were requested by OpenSky Industries LLC and Patent Quality Assurance LLC, companies VLSI has argued were formed for the sole purpose of attacking the patents that secured it one of the largest...

