9th Circ. Says CBA Governs Police Officer's Union Exit

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 29, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld the dismissal of a California police officer's lawsuit alleging his union violated his rights by refusing to let him resign in 2018 following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision holding that government employees couldn't be forced to join unions or pay dues. In an unpublished opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel said a lower court correctly dismissed Terry C. Cooley's lawsuit and agreed with U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez that the officer was barred from resigning until a 30-day window ended in 2019. This condition was specified in the collective bargaining agreement Cooley signed when he joined...

