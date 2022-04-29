Hub Hires: WilmerHale, Locke Lord, Skadden, Mintz

By Chris Villani (April 29, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Boston Marathon runners and city attorneys were both on the move in April as WilmerHale beefed up its appellate practice with a former top court counsel, Locke Lord nabbed a white collar partner from Jones Day, and Mintz picked up a three-person team of former Cooley lawyers. Here are the latest Boston legal hires: Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP Neal Quenzer WilmerHale announced the hiring of Neal Quenzer, the former chief staff counsel to Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court, who is joining the firm's appellate practice in Boston. Quenzer spent more than three decades advising SJC in various roles, the...

