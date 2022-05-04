Cider Giant Settles £1.4M Suit Over Horse Race Sponsorship

By Joanne Faulkner (May 4, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s largest commercial horse racing organization has settled its £1.4 million ($1.75 million) lawsuit against a cider brewing giant over a soured sponsorship deal. A confidential settlement was signed off by High Court Master Iain Pester on April 28, which ended a dispute brought by Jockey Club Racecourses Ltd. that accused Ireland-based Bulmers of defaulting on a series of sponsorship and hospitality fees. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed in the Tomlin order, which stays an action by consent from both sides. Representatives for the parties were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon. The Jockey Club —...

