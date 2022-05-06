Neurim Can't Block Teva From Selling Generic Insomnia Drug

By Joel Poultney (May 6, 2022, 3:21 PM BST) -- A judge has refused to let Neurim block Teva from selling a generic version of a melatonin medicine used to treat insomnia while Neurim's infringement suit goes forward, ruling damages would be enough compensation if the company wins. High Court Judge James Mellor rejected the request from Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd. and its U.K. distributor Flynn Pharma Ltd. in a newly public April 26 judgment, declining to stop Teva UK Ltd. from selling a generic version of the drug before the melatonin patent expires on Aug. 12. The judge said the companies delayed bringing the application despite having had ample time...

