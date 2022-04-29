Texas Bar Names Appellate Attorney As New Chairman

By Jessica Corso (April 29, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Dallas-based appellate attorney who once represented the rappers Killer Mike and T.I. in front of the U.S. Supreme Court was named on Friday as the next chairman of the State Bar of Texas. Chad Baruch will chair the board of the state bar beginning in June and will serve in that position until June 2023, according to a statement released by the Texas bar. He was appointed to that position during the board's quarterly meeting in El Paso on Friday, the bar association said. He takes over the role from San Antonio-based business lawyer Santos Vargas, who is coming to...

