Atlanta Asks 11th Circ. To Uphold Win In Sex Harassment Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 29, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The city of Atlanta told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday not to reverse its win in a suit alleging it failed to take adequate action when employees complained about a colleague's sexual harassment, saying there is no evidence showing the city condoned the behavior. The city said in a brief that a Georgia federal court's September decision to grant summary judgment on federal civil rights claims should be affirmed. It argued the evidence shows Charles Ewing acted contrary to city policy, not pursuant to it, when he harassed Erica Banks, Andrea Toney, Demetria Wideman and Jessica Washington as they alleged in their...

