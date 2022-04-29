Philips' 3G Licensing Case Flops At Int'l Trade Commission

By Andrew Karpan (April 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has rejected efforts by Philips to take its legal bid to secure licenses for standard essential patents to the trade body, handing a win to Thales and other major importers of wireless modules. The bad news came at the bottom of a 320-page legal decision — filed April 1, but unsealed Thursday — from Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw. The decision followed a weeklong evidentiary hearing over efforts by Koninklijke Philips NV of the Netherlands and its North American subsidiary to employ Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 against rivals like Thales Group,...

