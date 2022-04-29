EPA Lifts High-Ethanol Gasoline Ban At Biden's Behest

By Keith Goldberg (April 29, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday formally suspended the usual summer ban on sales of higher-ethanol gasoline blends, two weeks after President Joe Biden vowed to lift the ban to combat high gas prices exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The sale of gasoline with 15% ethanol, or E15, is generally banned for sale in many areas of the U.S. from June through October over concerns it contributes to smog. However, the EPA on Friday issued an emergency Clean Air Act waiver that allows for E15 sales in those areas after jointly determining with the U.S. Department of Energy...

