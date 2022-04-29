3rd Circ. Preview: Law Firm DQ, Voter Rights Issues In May

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 29, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's May argument calendar tees up a range of questions for the court, including whether a bankruptcy judge properly screened a pair of married attorneys for any potential conflicts, and whether a Pennsylvania county can invalidate votes mailed in undated ballot envelopes, even if they were submitted on time. Additionally, the circuit judges are slated to consider whether a communications company has to honor a formerly confidential settlement agreement when the plaintiff twice made it public, and whether a lower court applied the appropriate interest rate to a judgment stemming from a breach of commercial loan agreements. Here are...

