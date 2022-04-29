Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Hagens Berman Wins $26.9M In Fees In Apple Warranty Row

By Lauren Berg (April 29, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday awarded Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP nearly $27 million in attorney fees for reaching a $95 million settlement with Apple Inc. resolving claims the tech giant failed to honor warranties for iPhones and iPads.

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick in a three-page order awarded the plaintiffs' firm $26.9 million in attorney fees — just shy of the $27.5 million it requested earlier this year — as well as its requested $1.4 million in expenses.

The judge also awarded named plaintiffs Vicky Maldonado and Justin Carter $15,000 and $12,500, respectively, as incentive awards for leading the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!