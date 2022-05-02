Jury Finds Tissue Co. Didn't Infringe First Quality's Patents

By Adam Lidgett (May 2, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury has cleared a Canadian household tissue products company of allegations that it infringed a trio of patents covering a type of dried tissue owned by rival First Quality Tissue LLC, while also invalidating various claims in the patents. According to a verdict form Friday, the jury found that Irving Consumer Products Ltd. did not infringe a variety of claims in three First Quality patents, which are U.S. Patent Nos. 9,506,203; 9,580,872; and 9,725,853. Overall, the jury found that Irving did not infringe seven claims across those three patents, according to court documents. But beyond that, the jury...

