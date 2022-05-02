Court Says Pot Growers 'Fall So Short' In Calif. Cop RICO Suit

By Sam Reisman (May 2, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed out a racketeering suit brought against law enforcement officials for allegedly seizing cannabis and cash for years prior to the state legalizing recreational marijuana. In a decision Friday dismissing the matter with prejudice, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston wrote that the amended complaint accusing officials of racketeering "falls so far short of alleging a RICO claim that it is clear that further leave to amend would be futile." The RICO suit, which was removed to California federal court in September, alleged a complex web of official corruption that purportedly festered under the state's medical marijuana...

