Conflict Claim Can't Sink $2.75B Cisco Loss, Fed. Circ. Told

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 2, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Centripetal Networks told the Federal Circuit on Friday that tossing out a $2.75 billion patent judgment in its favor against Cisco Systems Inc. because a district judge's wife owned Cisco stock would be "unjust," robbing the company of a "David-versus-Goliath" win when the judge had no obvious bias. Centripetal and Cisco filed competing briefs Friday arguing whether U.S. District Judge Henry C. Morgan Jr.'s failure to recuse himself from the case after learning that his wife owned 100 shares of Cisco stock should result in tossing out the decision and starting the case over with a new judge. A three-judge panel...

