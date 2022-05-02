Cannabis Marketing Co. Cuts Go-Public Deal Value To $275M

By McCord Pagan (May 2, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Cannabis marketing firm Springbig said Monday it's amending the terms of its previously announced go-public deal with blank-check company Tuatara, reducing the size of the combined company to an enterprise value of $275 million. In November, Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp., guided by Dentons and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, said it reached a deal with Benesch Friedlander-led SpringBig Inc. to merge at a roughly $500 million equity valuation, and Monday the sides agreed "that market conditions have changed since the proposed merger agreement was initially announced," according to a statement. As part of the amended agreement, a bonus pool of 1...

