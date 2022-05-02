MLB Bat Company Founder Wants Judge To Toss IP Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 2, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The founder of a Major League Baseball equipment supplier urged a Florida federal judge Friday to toss a suit accusing him of selling his company to former New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes and launching a competing business using the same intellectual property, arguing that the claims are meritless and the court has no jurisdiction over him. In a motion filed Friday, Chandler Bats founder David Chandler said the Southern District of Florida has no jurisdiction over him because he lives in Pennsylvania and he has no business connections to Florida. Chandler said the closest plaintiffs La Potencia LLC and YC52...

