FCC On Verge Of Settling Long-Running Racial Bias Suit

By Christopher Cole (May 2, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A settlement has been reached in a suit by a Black attorney adviser who said the Federal Communications Commission passed her up for a promotion because of her race, but details are still being worked out, a Washington, D.C., federal judge heard Monday. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton encouraged the legal teams for the agency and longtime FCC employee Linda Pintro to clear up their outstanding disputes over the settlement deal and get the papers done before another hearing on Wednesday. "We'll come back at that time. Hopefully, the matter will be resolved," said Judge Walton, who had presided over...

