End Of Mask Order Moots Legal Challenge, Mass. Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (May 2, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' high court on Monday tossed a tax-preparation business owner's challenge to the state's mask mandate as moot, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's indication that federal authority to enact COVID-19 measures "may be more limited than previously thought." Ariana Murrell, manager of Liberty Tax Service in Lynn, Massachusetts, told the court the now-expired state-issued emergency orders requiring face coverings were preempted by the federal government's authority under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Supreme Judicial Court, in its opinion penned by Associate Justice Elspeth B. Cypher, said Murrell runs into trouble trying to convince the justices to rule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS