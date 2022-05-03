Idaho Tribes Say DOI Wrongly OK'd Superfund Land Transfer

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 3, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes urged an Idaho federal judge to grant summary judgment in their suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over its approval of a land exchange for the expansion of a phosphogypsum plant at a Superfund site near tribal land, arguing it violated a federal law limiting the disposal of treaty-ceded lands. In a filing submitted Friday, the Native American tribe from Idaho claimed the DOI and its agency, the Bureau of Land Management, went against a 1900 federal law in its decision to swap 719 acres of federal land to J. R. Simplot Co. for 667 acres...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS