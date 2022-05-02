Goodwin-Led Biotech Startup Launches Plans For $101M IPO

By Tom Zanki (May 2, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- PepGen Inc. set a price range on Monday for an estimated $101 million initial public offering that will fund therapies for neuromuscular diseases, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP and joining an increasing number of biotechnology startups going public. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based PepGen told regulators it plans to offer 7.2 million shares priced between $13 and $15 per share, raising $100.8 million at midpoint. The IPO is expected to price around Thursday, according to a New York Stock Exchange calendar. PepGen is developing a lead product to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS