SEC Committee Mulls 'TurboTax-Like' Fix For Climate Reports

By Al Barbarino (May 6, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's small business capital formation committee assessed the agency's recent climate risk-related disclosure proposal Friday, its newest member envisioned a cost-cutting software solution akin to a "TurboTax for climate reporting." The ray of optimism from Donnel Baird, CEO of Brooklyn-based climate tech startup BlocPower LLC, came amid a meandering two-hours-plus-long discussion that otherwise harped on the burdens that the SEC's March proposal could place on small businesses. "I do think in a future state there will be a TurboTax for climate reporting for small businesses. Like, that will happen," said Baird, who was welcomed at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS