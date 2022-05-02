Yakama Still Can't Back Up CERCLA Claims, Wash. City Says

By Andrew Westney (May 2, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Washington city has urged a federal judge to dismiss the Yakama Nation's suit seeking to recoup costs under federal Superfund law for cleaning up a former municipal-run landfill, saying the tribe still hasn't shown the city's actions led the tribe to incur those costs. The federally recognized Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation argued in an April brief that the city of Yakima, as the owner of the landfill, is liable for the tribe's costs, and so the tribe has standing to sue under the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. In its response Friday, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS