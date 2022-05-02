4 Legal Challenges SEC's Climate Proposal Will Likely Face

By Jackie Vallette and Katie Gray (May 2, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- On March 21, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-1 to propose new rules that would require public companies to, among other things, provide audited financial statements containing climate-related financial impact and expenditure metrics, report greenhouse gas emissions, and disclose details of how climate change is affecting their businesses.[1] The proposal signifies a substantial change to existing law and, if adopted, would have wide-ranging implications for companies' disclosure requirements and internal procedures. As SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce described it in her dissenting statement, the proposal "turns the disclosure regime on its head."[2] Opposition to the proposal has been swift and...

