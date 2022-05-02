Orrick Adds Tech Litigation Firepower With New Calif. Partner

By Jack Karp (May 2, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has added a technology litigation partner from Durie Tangri LLP to its Santa Monica, California, office, the firm announced Monday. Ben Au is a trial lawyer with experience representing top technology companies, including Netflix, in civil and criminal actions, according to the announcement. He has handled founder disputes and provided counsel and defense for venture capital and portfolio companies. "I'm terribly excited about it," Au told Law360 on Monday, his first day at the firm. "Orrick has a tremendous technology client base, and I think that one of the most exciting things about joining is the...

