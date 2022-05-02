NYC Atty Fired Over Forged Emails In Police Protester Case

By Andrew Strickler (May 2, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A veteran attorney defending New York City in suits filed by George Floyd protesters against the police department has been fired for falsifying emails and lying to a federal judge amid an evidence hand-over dispute, according to a recent court filing. The attorney, Dara Weiss, has been with the city's Law Department since 2004 and has helped oversee the city's defense of civil suits over police actions during the Floyd-inspired protests of 2020. Last month, Weiss was the target of a defense sanction motion alleging discovery stonewalling, and later presented email evidence she said showed she had offered to meet with...

