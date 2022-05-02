2nd Circ. Affirms Trader's Forex-Rigging Conviction

By Matthew Perlman (May 2, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign currency trader's conviction for conspiring to fix prices, rejecting arguments about what legal standard should apply to the activity and allegations of juror misconduct. A Second Circuit panel issued a unanimous opinion rejecting an appeal from Akshay Aiyer, who was convicted in 2019 on antitrust charges for allegedly working with fellow traders from Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citigroup to fix foreign currency exchange transactions. A primary contention in Aiyer's appeal was that the lower court was wrong not to decide ahead of trial what legal standard applies to...

