Seyfarth Adds To Corporate Practice In San Francisco

By Jack Rodgers (May 2, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has hired an attorney with a wealth of experience navigating complex intellectual property agreements, launching technology-focused startups and other corporate work, the firm announced Monday. Arnold E. Brown joins the firm's San Francisco office as a partner and most recently worked as a shareholder for Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt PC, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, Brown launched the firm's Silicon Valley office and led its practice group focused on the technology industry. He joins Seyfarth's corporate department. In an email to Law360 Monday, Brown said his move was motivated by the firm's clients and practice. ...

