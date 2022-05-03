Fox Rothschild Opens Boston Office With Mintz IP Team

By Ivan Moreno (May 3, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP launched a Boston office Monday with a biotech-savvy intellectual property group made up of attorneys and professionals hired from city powerhouse Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC. Fox Rothschild said the group will be led by partner Pete Corless, who spent the prior seven years at Mintz. Also joining are counsel Nicholas Zachariades, associate Joohee Lee, and patent agent Michael Mattoni. "We've come as a team and we're really excited about what we can do here at Fox," Corless said in an interview. He said Fox had been planning to launch a Boston office with an...

