Latham Can Drop Sanctioned Russian Bank As Client

By Matt Perez (May 2, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge on Monday granted Latham & Watkins LLP's request to stop representing Russian state-owned VTB Bank in a lawsuit over the 2014 downing of a commercial airliner over Ukraine. The approval was given by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein, with the firm's withdrawal from the case effective June 3. VTB must have a new attorney file a notice of appearance in the case by June 2, Judge Gorenstein's order said. Otherwise, the bank will be deemed in default, as corporations must appear in federal court through an attorney. Latham filed a motion to withdraw in...

