Bitcoin Miners Aren't Polluters, Industry Group Tells EPA

By Elise Hansen (May 2, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Bitcoin industry executives pushed back against lawmakers' concerns about bitcoin mining's environmental impacts, telling the Environmental Protection Agency that the industry is working toward greater sustainability and that data centers themselves don't emit greenhouse gasses. Data centers where cryptocurrency mining takes place are no different from the data centers run by big tech companies such as Apple, Google and Amazon, bitcoin supporters argued in a letter to the EPA. Greenhouse gas emissions stem from electricity generation, not directly from bitcoin mining, they argued. The letter, dated Sunday, was posted by industry group Bitcoin Mining Council and gained over 50 signatories, primarily bitcoin...

