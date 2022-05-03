Procter & Gamble Sued Over Carcinogen In Deodorant Sprays

By Mike Curley (May 3, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of buyers is suing Procter & Gamble Co. in Ohio federal court, saying the company misled them about the safety of aerosol sprays such as Old Spice and Secret deodorants after a report showed that they contain a known carcinogen. In a complaint filed Monday, the class — led by named plaintiffs Cheri Casolari, Dan Lewis, Berenice Bernier, Chaka Theus and Sondra Trent — aims to represent a nationwide class as well as subclasses for Illinois, Arizona, California and Florida residents who bought the products. According to the complaint, independent laboratory Valisure LLC tested a variety of antiperspirants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS