Earth & Water Law Adds Atty From Transportation Committee

By Clark Mindock (May 3, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A former longtime attorney for the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure who specializes in environmental and water issues has joined the team at Earth & Water Law LLC. Jon Pawlow joined the firm Monday after stepping down earlier this year from his post on Capitol Hill. He had worked for 20 years for committee Republicans overseeing a range of concerns, including Clean Water Act statute reauthorizations and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues. Pawlow told Law360 on Tuesday that he expects his deep connections and knowledge of water and environmental issues will help E&W Law clients navigate complex federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS