10th Circ. Says Energy Co. Must Pay $2M Royalties Bill

By Clark Mindock (May 2, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. must face a nearly $2 million retroactive royalty demand from the U.S. government against one of its units, the Tenth Circuit ruled Monday, backing a lower court's finding that the demand was appropriate. A three-judge panel affirmed the lower court's order after considering whether the Office of Natural Resources Revenue had acted within its regulatory framework to demand the royalties related to carbon dioxide extracted at the Bravo Dome Unit in northeastern New Mexico. The court determined that the director of ONRR's director had not acted arbitrarily or capriciously when imposing the royalty requirement, which had followed an...

