2 Firms Seek To Lead Harvest Capital Merger Litigation In Del.

By Rose Krebs (May 2, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Monteverde & Associates PC and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC are seeking to lead and consolidate investor class actions alleging Harvest Capital Credit Corp.'s merger with Portman Ridge Finance Corp. was the result of an unfair and conflicted process. In a stipulation filed Monday with Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, investor plaintiffs Stewart Thompson and Ronald Tornese seek to consolidate proposed class actions they both filed in February 2021 asserting substantially similar claims against Harvest, its directors, and controlling shareholders JMP Group LLC and Joseph Jolson, JMP's co-founder. The investors seek to have Monteverde & Associates and Kahn Swick appointed as...

