Claims Court Rejects Bid Protest In USPTO IT Services Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 2, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has tossed software developer Stratera Fulcrum Technologies' challenge to the way the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded a series of IT services contracts to other companies, finding the agency's request for proposals was aboveboard. Judge Eric G. Bruggink denied Stratera's bid for a judgment in its fight against a USPTO decision giving contracts to Science Applications International Corporation, Halvik Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., RIVA Solutions Inc. and Steampunk Inc. The judge said that the USPTO correctly followed its own solicitation for proposals, agreeing with the government's argument that the targeted goal was...

