SEC, NY Adviser Strike $800K Deal Over Short Sale Blunders

By Al Barbarino (May 2, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says New York-based Maplelane Capital LLC misidentified hundreds of customer trades as "long" instead of "short," resulting in a settlement agreement of more than $800,000 finalized on Monday. Between November 2016 to June 2021, the investment adviser submitted at least 358 sale orders to its executing brokers as long sale orders, but they should have been tagged as short sales, according to Monday's order. A long position means the holder of the securities owns a positive amount. But Maplelane held flat or short positions in the securities and the firm had to borrow the relevant securities...

