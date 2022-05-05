Willkie Adds Kirkland Private Equity Expert In Los Angeles

By James Mills (May 5, 2022, 9:39 AM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has continued its expansion in its new Los Angeles office by adding a Kirkland & Ellis LLP private equity expert as a partner. Caleb Vesey, who spent four years at Kirkland and was an associate at Willkie for four years before that, returns to Willkie in the private equity practice group, the firm announced Monday. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate finance. He represents buyers, sellers, private equity funds and financial institutions in various corporate transactions including leveraged buyouts and public and private mergers and acquisitions. "Willkie is known for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS