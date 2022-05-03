4th Circ. Revives Med Mal Suit Against W.Va. Hospital

By Y. Peter Kang (May 3, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has revived a suit accusing a hospital of failing to timely transfer a surgery patient suffering from complications that proved fatal, saying the trial judge misinterpreted a provision of West Virginia's medical malpractice law regarding the "loss of chance" of a better medical outcome. In a published opinion released Monday, a three-judge Fourth Circuit panel vacated Bluefield Regional Medical Center's summary judgment win in a suit accusing it of botching the emergency transfer of Edna McNeely, a patient who developed dangerous bleeding after undergoing a cardiac catheterization procedure performed by Dr. Sunil Dhar. The suit lodged by estate...

