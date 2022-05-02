Puerto Rico Board Proposes $6.7B Highway Debt Reorg.

By Rick Archer (May 2, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board filed a restructuring plan in court Monday for the island's Highways and Transportation Authority that the board said will slash the agency's $6.7 billion debt by more than 80%. The Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico's proposed plan includes bondholder and lender settlements that would cut the agency's debt down to $1.2 billion, according to the plan disclosure statement. "The plan, along with HTA's fiscal plan, creates a solid financial foundation to ensure repair, maintenance, and future investment to ensure the mobility of residents and allow businesses to move goods efficiently," board chairman David Skeel...

